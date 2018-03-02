Google Lawsuit, Kristen Wiig, Sheryl Sandberg: Broadsheet March 2

• Pension funds play hardball. In a report released on Thursday, the Council of Institutional Investors, a group of 130 pension funds with more than $3.5 trillion in assets, urged corporate directors to do a better job of fighting sexual harassment. Recommendations included “recouping executive pay from alleged harassers, encouraging staffers to divulge sexual misconduct to the board, ensuring the board learns about every settlement of a harassment case and revising rules for office romances.”

Wall Street Journal

• Cracking the celluloid ceiling. Each year, women in Hollywood make history, breaking the celluloid ceiling one crack at a time. The 90th Academy Awards are no different: Rachel Morrison is poised to become the first to win an Oscar for cinematography, Greta Gerwig may get a historic win for directing (only one woman before her has). Here are the trailblazers to look out for on Sunday night:

Fortune

• Green Tea Party. The NYT profiles Debbie Dooley, a Tea Party organizer, fervent Trump supporter and…environmentalist? As puzzling as the combination may sound, she contends that “embracing clean energy affirms the populist beliefs the Tea Party espouses” and “monopoly control of utilities over energy supplies stands in contrast to the free market.” Dooley has formed a group called the Green Tea Coalition to rally more conservatives around environmental issues.

New York Times

• Nerf guns? Really? Loretta Lee, a software engineer who worked for the Silicon Valley giant from 2008 until 2016, filed suit last month against Google for sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and wrongful termination. Lee alleges that she was subject to constant “lewd comments, pranks and even physical violence,” claiming that male co-workers spiked her drinks, slapped her while intoxicated during a holiday party, and shot at her with nerf guns.

Fortune

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Hilton Appoints Noelle Eder as Chief Information and Digital Officer. Linda Zukauckas has been appointed EVP and Deputy CFO of American Express’s Business CFO Group.