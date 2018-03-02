How L.L. Bean Is Taking a Stand on Guns

Clothing and outdoor recreation company L.L. Bean is the latest to restrict its arms sales.

Following earlier announcements by Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walmart, and Kroger, L.L. Bean said it would no longer sell guns to anyone under the age of 21.

L.L. Bean only sells firearms at its flagship store in Maine. According to a statement, the guns sold there are limited to those for hunting and target shooting and will no longer be sold to anyone under 21. They will also be unable to purchase ammunition.

L.L. Bean joins the other retailers in imposing restrictions that are stricter than federal laws in light of the Florida school shooting that took place two weeks ago. A number of other companies have also ended NRA discounts in response to the shooting, including Delta and United Airlines, MetLife, and Symantec.