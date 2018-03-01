Hope Hicks, #TheGapTable, Warren Buffett: Broadsheet March 1

• A seat at the cap table. #Angels, an all-woman investing collective that includes Twitter vets Katie Jacobs Stanton, Jessica Verrilli, and Vijaya Gadde, among others, is launching a new initiative, #TheGapTable. The movement aims to call attention to the paucity of women and underrepresented minorities in startups’ cap tables—the documents that record who owns shares in a company and how many. Why is that so important? “The cap table holds the roadmap to wealth and power in Silicon Valley.”

• Bad education. Terry Karl left her job as an assistant professor of government at Harvard University in the early 1980s after the school dolled out a lax punishment to Jorge Domínguez, a senior colleague who was sexually harassing her. Unsurprisingly, Domínguez continued to harass other women. Now the Chronicle of Higher Ed asks: “Did the university’s handling of one professor’s sexual-harassment complaint keep other women from coming forward for decades?”

• DeLauro’s demands. In this Fortune op-ed, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, who represents Connecticut’s Third Congressional District, praises the Parkland students and calls for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, as well as the closure of the “gun show loophole.”

• Buh-bye, booth babes. A number of big auto manufacturers, including Toyota and Nissan, have (finally) decided to stop using booth babes—i.e. scantily-clad female models—at the Geneva car show.

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Dina Powell, who until January served as a top national security adviser in the White House, will rejoin Goldman Sachs as a member of the firm’s management committee. Marie Gulin-Merle, formerly CMO at L’Oreal, has been named to the same position at Calvin Klein, effective this spring. Rachel Rosenfelt has been named publisher and vice-president of The New Republic.