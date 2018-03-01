Wall Street's 'Fearless Girl' Statue Is Getting a New Home Next Week

The “Fearless Girl” is gearing up for a new home.

The bronze statue, placed opposite the iconic “Charging Bull” on Wall Street last year, is permitted to stay in its current location only until March 8, International Women’s Day.

While city officials have decided that she will get a permanent home elsewhere in New York City, her exact location is still to be determined.

Members of Girl Scout troop 3484 pose for photos with the 'Fearless Girl' statue last year. Drew Angerer—Getty Images

A spokeswoman for Mayor de Blasio said that the city is still “discussing various approaches to ensure this statue continues to be part of the city’s civic life. The message of the Fearless Girl has resonated with New Yorkers and visitors alike.”

Read: Forecast of Double-Digit Stock Returns Deserves the Right Name: Fantasyland

When State Street, the asset management company that commissioned the statue, first installed it, the “Fearless Girl” was not intended to be a permanent fixture. She appeared opposite the Wall Street Bull on International Women’s Day 2017 as State Street called on companies to increase gender diversity on their boards. The “Fearless Girl” quickly gained a large fan base, with more than 38,000 people signing a Change.org petition to make her permanent.

Read: State Street Takes On Wall Street’s Gender Gap

The statue seems to have maintained its popularity, despite the controversy that State Street itself faced last year when it agreed to pay $5 million to settle claims that it paid female employees less than their male counterparts.

When it moves, “Fearless Girl” might not be going alone. There’s speculation that because the girl and the bull have become “inseparable,” the two might be relocated together.