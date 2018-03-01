Airlines Are Already Waiving Fees Because of the Nor’easter Expected Friday

Airlines are waiving change fees ahead of the huge “nor’easter” storm that’s forecasted to sweep across the Northeast later this week, affecting multiple airports in its wake.

Four airlines, including American (aal), Southwest (luv), JetBlue and Delta, are currently offering passengers free flexible changes across affected airports in anticipation of the coastal storm.

The storm is due to sweep across the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic areas on Friday and Saturday, and is expected to cause severe travel delays and flights cancellations.

“Due to inclement weather forecasted to impact the Northeast region, we will waive change/cancel fees and fare differences for customers,” the JetBlue (jblu) website states.

Airports that are due to be hit by the “nor’easter” include New York City, Boston, Worcester, Philadelphia, Providence and Hartford, Conn.

Delta (dal), one of the country’s biggest carriers, announced their travel waiver on Twitter on Wednesday. The airline company recently weighed in on the gun-control debate by announcing that it had discontinued its group travel discount rates for the NRA.