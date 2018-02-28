Trump Turns 'American Dreamer' Remark Into $50 Hat

President Donald Trump has taken a remark made during his first State of the Union address and turned into it swag sold on the Trump online campaign store. The ‘American Dreamer’ hat, which costs $50, refers to comments he made during the SOTU about the need to tighten immigration policies that focus on the best interests of American workers and American families.

Trump urged Congress to take on immigration reform to “defend Americans — to protect their safety, their families, their communities, and their right to the American Dream. Because Americans are dreamers, too.”

That one line “Americans are dreamers, too” garnered an instant response on social media from activists and pundits who suggested the phrase “Americans are dreamers, too,” amounted to a racist dog-whistle against immigrants.

It also quickly became go-to catchphrase for some Trump supporters and conservatives who advocate building a border wall and ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The description just above the “add to cart” option on the Trump online store reads: “We all want to live the American dream and our 45th President is helping to make that dream a reality for each and every American. With our American Dreamer Hat you can show that you believe we can Make America Great Again.”

The American Dreamer product (as well as a St. Paddy’s version of the Make America Great Again hat) is the most expensive hat on the Trump online store.