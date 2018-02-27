'Clueless' Star Stacey Dash Is Running For Congress. Here's Why Her Fame Might Not Be Enough

Stacey Dash, once best known for playing the role Dionne in Clueless, is ‘auditioning’ for a new role: Congresswoman.

The actress, who has positioned herself as a Republican commentator since endorsing Mitt Romney’s presidential run in 2012, filed paperwork Monday to run in California’s 44th district.

While Dash certainly has name recognition amongst 20- and 30-somethings who grew up with Clueless, her political leanings will make winning challenging.

Stacey Dash (left) is best known for her role in the 1995 film 'Clueless.' Archive Photos Getty Images

The 44th district is currently represented by Rep. Nanette Barragán, a Democrat. With a Hispanic-majority, the district, which includes Compton, Lynwood, San Pedro, and North Long Beach, has historically leaned Democrat—Hillary Clinton received 83% of the vote there in the 2016 presidential election. Obama received similarly high support in 2008 and 2012.

Nevertheless, Dash has evidently decided to try her hand at swaying the Democrat majority. Earlier this month, Dash asked her Twitter followers whether she should run, writing, “A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office. I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts?”

A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office. I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/L71fF0NnXR — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 9, 2018

In the weeks since, she hinted at the run, tweeting, “Some news is coming,” “Things are taking shape,” and most recently, simply the word “Soon.” According to her filing with the Federal Election Commission, her Newport Beach operation is called “Dash to DC.”