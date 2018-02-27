Tech
Search
TravelDelta Air Lines Is Getting Roasted by Georgia Over the NRA. These States Are Offering It a New Home
Travelers At Salt Lake City International Airport Ahead Of Holiday Weekend
TechWhy Apple Will Sell Hundreds of Millions of iPhone Upgrades in the Next 18 Months
Different iPhone 8 models are displayed during an Apple launch event in Cupertino
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
LeadershipPresident Trump Made a $3.9 Billion Air Force One Deal With Boeing
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
A hostess shows up Samsung's new S9 (R) and S9 Plus devices after a presentation ceremony at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
The unveiling of Samsung's new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus devices at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.Sergio Perez—Reuters
A hostess shows up Samsung's new S9 (R) and S9 Plus devices after a presentation ceremony at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
SPAIN-TELECOM-WORLD-MOBILE-CONGRESS
Mobile World Congress 2018, Barcelona, Spain - 26 Feb 2018
SPAIN-TELECOM-MOBILE-WORLD-CONGRESS
Opening Day Of The 2018 Mobile World Congress
Preparations Ahead Of The 2018 Mobile World Congress
Opening Day Of The 2018 Mobile World Congress
Wireless Show Flagship Phones, Barcelona, Spain - 26 Feb 2018
Opening Day Of The 2018 Mobile World Congress
Opening Day Of The 2018 Mobile World Congress
The Sony Xperia XZ2 is seen on display during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Opening Day Of The 2018 Mobile World Congress
Opening Day Of The 2018 Mobile World Congress
Opening Day Of The 2018 Mobile World Congress
The unveiling of Samsung's new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus devices at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.
Sergio Perez—Reuters
1 of 14
Tech

What the Newest Technology at the Mobile World Congress Looks Like

Alex Scimecca
9:59 AM ET

Several new mobile phones were already been introduced as the Mobile World Congress kicked off in Barcelona on Monday. The conference will take place until Thursday Mar. 1.

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S9 debuted its AR Emoji feature, which allows you to take a selfie and transform the image into an emoji. The iPhone X rival is expected to be released in March.

The classic 90s banana phone is back, but this time with 4G and apps. The Nokia 8110 was originally launched in 1996, and was one of the pioneers in popularizing the "slider" phone. The featured phone in the Matrix is available in a bright yellow color or black, if you're not feeling the fruity color, and is expected to hit stores in May.

View the gallery above to see the latest technology unveiled at the conference.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Commentary
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE