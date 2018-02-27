Ivanka Trump, Jane Walker, Monica Lewinsky: Broadsheet Feb. 27

• Trump women in the news. Melania and Ivanka Trump’s comments on recent controversies dominated the headlines yesterday:

Melania:

The first lady, in a rare public appearance, addressed the Parkland school shooting in a speech at the White House, saying that she found the students of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas inspiring: “I have been heartened to see children across this country using their voices to speak out and try to create change. They are our future and they deserve a voice.” She also touched on cyberbullying, a topic she has discussed in the past, calling on parents to take a larger role in monitoring what their kids do on social media: “It is important that as adults, we take the lead and the responsibility in helping our children manage the many issues they are facing today,” Trump said.

She did not address a recent tweet by Lauren Hogg, the sister of outspoken Parkland student David Hogg, who called on the first lady to “have a convo with your step-son @DonaldJTrumpJr.” According to Hogg, her family had received death threats since Donald Jr., appeared to endorse a conspiracy theory about her brother on Twitter.

Ivanka:

Ivanka Trump also discussed the Parkland shooting, saying in an NBC News interview that her father’s idea of arming teachers has its merits. “I think that having a teacher who is armed who cares deeply about her students or his students and who is capable and qualified to bear arms is not a bad idea, but it is an idea that needs to be discussed,” she said.

In the same interview, but on an entirely different subject, the first daughter told interviewer Peter Alexander that asking whether she believes the women who have accused her father of sexual misconduct was “a pretty inappropriate question to ask.” She continued: “I believe my father. I know my father. I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father.” Cue many, many think pieces pointing out that Ivanka is not only President Trump’s daughter, but also a White House senior advisor—and making the case for the “appropriateness” of Alexander’s question.