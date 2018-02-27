Avid skiers and snowboarders will have a new option next year that could potentially save them a huge amount of money on lift tickets: the Ikon Pass.

The highly-anticipated pass offers winter sports enthusiasts access to 26 different resorts for a single price.

The Ikon Base Pass, which costs $599, gives holders unlimited access to eight resorts and restricted access to 18 others. The Ikon Pass, a slightly more expensive option at $899, offers unlimited access to 12 resorts and restricted access to 14 others.

The participating resorts, spread across nine states and four Canadian provinces, include Aspen, Colo.; Steamboat, Colo.; Snowbird, Ut.; Alta, Ut..; Mammoth Mountain, Ca.; Squaw Valley, Ca.; Killington, Vt,; Stratton Mountain, Vt.; and Jackson Hole, Wy.

There are no blackout dates for the traditional Ikon Pass. The Ikon Base Pass has blackout dates at some resorts and unlimited access to others.

People who buy the pass can also get child passes for $199 through April 9.

The Ikon Pass competes with Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass, which offers access to 46 ski resorts for around the same price. Last year’s Epic Pass was $859. Pricing for this year’s pass has yet to be announced.

The Ikon Pass goes on sale March 6.