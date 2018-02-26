Michelob Ultra Adds New Beer Offering With Organic Ingredients
A reveller spills beer as he tries to empty his stein in one sitting at the Hofbraeu tent on the opening day of the 2015 Oktoberfest on September 19, 2015 in Munich, Germany.
Philipp Guelland — Getty Images
By Chris Morris
10:26 AM EST

One of the more popular light beers on the market is adding an organic twist to things. Michelob Ultra has announced Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, a beer made with organic grains and without artificial colors and flavorings.

The beer, made by Budweiser owner Anheuser-Busch, is aimed at millennials and other beer drinkers who are more discerning about the ingredients in their food, but still want a low calorie, low carb beer. Despite the use of organic grains, it is not classified as an organic product by the Food and Drug Administration.

Like its popular cousin, a bottle of Ultra Pure Gold will have just 85 calories and 2.5 carbs.

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, made with organic grains

“We’re proud to be a brand for consumers who balance their healthy, active lifestyles while also being able to enjoy beer. We know organic ingredients are important, and with Michelob Ultra Pure Gold we’re able to provide a new beer with a unique golden look and taste,” said Azania Andrews, vice president of Michelob Ultra.

Michelob Ultra has seen a surge in popularity in the past few years. Between 2014 and 2017, the brand saw sales increases of 27%. This comes as light beers continue to impact sales of Budweiser, which has slipped to the fourth most popular beer in the country.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE