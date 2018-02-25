Black Panther Slays Rivals in Second Weekend at Theaters

“Black Panther” has joined an exclusive group in Hollywood — becoming one of only four movies to earn $100 million or more in its second weekend in theaters and easily outdrawing three new releases.

After setting weekday records for a Marvel title, the studio’s first superhero feature starring a black actor in the title role took in an estimated $108 million this weekend in North American theaters, ComScore Inc. said Sunday in an email. The film, which also stars a largely black cast, beat Walt Disney Co.’s forecast of $83 million to $95 million, while analysts including Box Office Pro and Box Office Mojo were projecting $101 million to $120 million.

Against competition from three new films, “Black Panther” continued to draw in fans who want to celebrate Disney’s first black superhero and its depiction of a powerful African nation. Moviegoers in cities like Atlanta and Memphis, where African-American populations are biggest, turned out in force. The movie will test the Chinese market in coming weeks.

Warner Bros.’ comedy “Game Night” was the closest rival, landing in second place with $16.6 million, compared with Box Office Pro’s estimate of $16 million. The film from Time Warner Inc.’s movie division features Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams as a couple whose weekly murder-mystery party turns into a real case that they must solve. It scored 78 percent positive reviews from top critics, according to aggregator Rottentomatoes.com.

Adult audiences also had the choice of Paramount Pictures’ “Annihilation,” which landed in fourth place with sales of $11 million.

From director Alex Garland, who had a critical hit with “Ex Machina,” the film stars Natalie Portman as a biologist who takes on an expedition into an environmental disaster zone after her husband goes missing. Oscar Isaac and Jennifer Jason Leigh co-star in the picture from Viacom Inc.’s movie division. It scored 83 percent positive reviews with top critics.

Also opening this weekend was the MGM teen fantasy “Every Day,” which made its debut with sales of $3.1 million, beating Box Office Pro’s $3 million prediction. It’s the first picture MGM has distributed in wide release in years, using its revived Orion brand for small budget features. The producer of the James Bond movies has been rebuilding its distribution capability since emerging from bankruptcy in 2010.

“Every Day” is based on a New York Times bestseller about a teen girl who falls in love with a person who inhabits a different body every day. The film cost $5 million to make, according to the studio.

The No. 3 movie at the box office this weekend was Sony Corp.’s “Peter Rabbit,” in its third week at cinemas, which had sales of $12.5 million.