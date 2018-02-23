Warren Buffett Will Retire from Kraft Heinz Board of Directors
Philanthropist Warren Buffett is joined onstage by 24 other philanthropist and influential business people featured on the Forbes list of 100 Greatest Business Minds during the Forbes Media Centennial Celebration at Pier 60 on September 19, 2017 in New York City.
Daniel Zuchnik—WireImage/Getty Images
By Bloomberg
February 23, 2018

Warren Buffett will retire from the board of directors at Kraft Heinz Co. after five years.

“Mr. Buffett decided to retire from the Board as he decreases his travel commitments,” the company said in a statement Friday. Kraft Heinz will nominate Alexandre Van Damme to fill the vacancy.

Buffett, the 87-year-old chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., will retire from the food and beverage company’s board following the end of his term at the upcoming Kraft Heinz annual meeting of shareholders, according to the statement.

