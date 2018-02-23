Michael Dell Bought the Most Expensive Apartment Ever Sold in NYC

Michael Dell paid a record $100.47 million for a penthouse on Manhattan’s Billionaires’ Row, making it the most expensive home ever sold in New York City.

The Dell Technologies founder and CEO purchased the duplex in 2014, two sources familiar with the deal told The Wall Street Journal. The tech billionaire’s new property boasts six-bedrooms, six bathrooms, and 10,923-square-feet inside the One57 skyscraper on West 57th Street, south of Central Park.

No other purchase in New York City has ever surpassed the $100 million mark. Although the sale of the luxurious penthouse was previously reported, the identity of the buyer has until now remained unknown.

Dell’s property portfolio includes a penthouse the Four Seasons Private Residences in Boston, purchased last year, which had listed for $40 million, a $10.9 million condo in Boston’s Millennium Tower, and a large property on the Kona Coast of Hawaii, known as the “Raptor Residence,” according to CNBC.

Neither Dell nor his representatives could not be reached for comment.

Last year, Dell and his wife Susan pledged to donate $36 million to the Hurricane Harvey Recovery, through a foundation the couple founded.