Apple's Long-Awaited AirPower Could Launch in March

It’s been awhile since we’ve heard much about Apple’s AirPower wireless charging device. But it might finally hit store shelves soon.

Apple is planning to release its AirPower wireless charging accessory on time in March, Apple-tracking block Macotakara is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of the company’s plans. There’s still no word on exactly when the AirPower will launch in March, but it’ll be available both in Apple’s stores and at Best Buy, according to the report.

Apple unveiled its AirPower with the announcement of its iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X last year. AirPower is a wireless charging mat that users can place their iPhones and Apple Watches on and power them wirelessly. The charging mat also works with the company’s AirPods to keep the wireless earbuds filled with power. Apple only discussed the AirPower briefly last year and said that it would share more details, including pricing and availability, sometime in early 2018.

Rumors have been swirling that Apple is planning to hold its first major press event of 2018 in March, where it could unveil new iPads and MacBooks. It’s possible that the company could use that event to reveal more details about the AirPower and its availability.

Apple, however, hasn’t announced any plans for a March event yet. The company has also remained silent on AirPower plans.