Term Sheet -- Thursday, February 22

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is pushing back on earlier statements made by its newest investor, SoftBank. SoftBank CEO and Uber board member Rajeev Misra said he wants to see the ride-hailing giant focus on growing in the United States, Europe, Latin America and Australia — not Asia.

Recently, reports emerged that Uber has decided to sell its Southeast Asia business to ride-hailing startup, Grab. Media reports suggested that this meant Uber was throwing in the towel in Asia, but Khosrowshahi weighed in on the issue. He said, “We expect to lose money in Southeast Asia and expect to invest aggressively in terms of marketing, subsidies etc.” He added: “Right now, the plan for Southeast Asia is to go forward, lean forward and to invest.”

Asia has been among the most costly and competitive regions for Uber where it has slipped behind Grab and Indonesia-based Go-Jek. Things are getting pretty tangled as it may seem like SoftBank has invested in everything. For instance, the Japanese giant is also an investor in Singapore’s Grab, China’s Didi Chuxing, and India’s Ola. As a result, Softbank has emerged as, “the real king of ride-hailing.”

As my colleague David Z. Morris put it, “An Uber deal with Grab could serve SoftBank’s push to streamline the competitive environment for ride-hailing services – or, put another way, to divide up its global kingdom into small, relatively sheltered fiefdoms.”

SEIZED BITCOIN: Ever wonder what happens to Bitcoin once it’s seized by Uncle Sam? The federal government has seized at least $1 billion worth of Bitcoin after busts in criminal cases. Where does it all go? Fortune’s Jeff Roberts wrote about the large and shadowy Bitcoin hoard amassed by federal law-enforcement agencies. Here’s an excerpt:

“Finding illicit currency won’t get any less challenging. For years, bad actors have been ‘moving to other currencies that didn’t leave the same digital bread crumbs,’ says Jud Welle, a former cybercrime prosecutor who is now a consultant with Aon.

Many have abandoned Bitcoin for coins like Monero and ZCash, which offer the same sort of secure payment options but are all but impossible to trace. And more online black markets now bake so-called tumblers, which scramble transaction records, right into their checkout services, says James Smith, the CEO of forensic firm Elliptic. It adds up to a potentially endless digital cat-and-mouse game. And if law-enforcement agents ever do go rogue, the currency they steal will be that much easier to hide.”

