For some, Feb. 22 is just another Thursday in the middle of winter.

But unofficially, there is one big reason to celebrate: it’s National Margarita Day. Maybe you prefer the tequila drink frozen into an adult slushy or served over ice with a chili-lime-salt rim. Perhaps your preferred margarita is blended up with strawberries or another fruit, or maybe you love the original lime tang of the drink. No matter what, margaritas scream fun — and somehow taste better when they aren’t full price.

Several restaurants throughout the country will have deals on Thursday, Feb. 22 in honor of National Margarita Day 2018. Check out the best margarita deals below. And if you don’t your favorite restaurant in the list, stop by your local Mexican restaurant or bar to see if they’re offering any margarita day deals.

Chili’s is celebrating margaritas all month long. The national chain is offering $5 margaritas for the month of February.

The restaurant chain will have $2.22 margaritas on sale from Sunday, Feb. 18 through Thursday, Feb. 22 at participating locations.

Participating On the Border locations are selling $2 margaritas nearly all month long — offering the cocktail deal from Friday, Feb. 9 to Thursday, Feb. 22. On the Border is also celebrating National Margarita Day with $5 Patron shots.

Hooter’s

Hooter’s will be serving $7.95 margaritas on Thursday, Feb. 22 to celebrate National Margarita Day. Customers who order a margarita will also be able to keep their glass.

Abuelo’s Mexican restaurants across the country, excluding locations in Oklahoma, will offer a selection of margaritas for $6.95 to celebrate National Margarita Day.

Margaritaville is all in on National Margarita Day and is offering $3.99 margaritas at its Margaritaville Restaurants and LandShark Bar & Grill.

A purchase of an entree will get you a $5 Jumbo Margarita at this Texas-based restaurant.