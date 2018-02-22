Dana Loesch, Lindsey Vonn, Michael Oreskes: Broadsheet Feb. 22

• Moms are rising. Women—particularly mothers—are on the front lines of the debate about gun control. In this editorial calling for stronger regulation, Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, executive director and co-founder of MomsRising.org, a left-leaning advocacy organization, writes about her own daughter’s experiences with gun violence. “Adults don’t get it. We’re the first generation living in a time when mass shootings are almost normal,” Rowe-Finkbeiner quotes her daughter, Anna, as saying.

• Dana v. Leslie. NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch participated in CNN’s town hall conversation with Parkland shooting survivors last night, offering the gun right’s group’s first public comments since the tragedy. “People who are crazy should not be able to get firearms,” the mom of two said, insisting that enforcement of mental health laws, not new gun restrictions, would prevent future massacres. Loesch is one of the most prominent female defenders of gun rights in the U.S. After her CNN appearance, the NRA tweeted, “Thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members, alongside a GIF of Parks and Recreation‘s Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler. The show’s creator, Michael Schur, tweeted a message from the actress (who isn’t on the social media platform): “Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said f*** off?'”

• Cuban had no clue? Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban denies any previous knowledge of allegations of sexual misconduct against two of his former employees, details of which emerged in a Sports Illustrated investigation. How could Cuban, who has a reputation for being a hands-on NBA team owner, be unaware of such charges? He says he was “not involved in the day to day” of the business and deferred to the CEO and to HR. The problem, of course, is that former CEO Terdema Ussery was allegedly one of the worst offenders (accusations range from inappropriate remarks to requests for sex to touching women’s thighs during meetings). “I am deeply disappointed that anonymous sources have made such outright false and inflammatory accusations against me,” Ussery told SI.

• Add 2 to the list. Ford’s North America president Raj Nair is leaving the company following an internal investigation into reports of inappropriate behavior. The inquiry determined “certain behavior by Nair was inconsistent with the company’s code of conduct.” Nair’s response: “I sincerely regret that there have been instances where I have not exhibited leadership behaviors consistent with the principles that the Company and I have always espoused. Meanwhile, Thomas Schumacher, president of Disney Theatrical Productions, has been accused of sexual misconduct and harassment. Through an associate, Schumacher denied the allegations, while a Disney spokesperson told WSJ that “complaints are thoroughly investigated and appropriate action is taken” at the company.

• USA! USA! USA! Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins won the women’s team sprint freestyle race at the Olympic Games yesterday, becoming the first American athletes—of any gender—to win an Olympic gold medal in cross-country skiing. Also notable: Randall is the only mother on Team USA.

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Women Who Code announced that Pinterest Engineering Manager Kinnary Jangla has joined as the newest member of their Advisory board. Yvette Martinez-Rea has been named CEO of North America for esports company ESL.