US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST
Actor Ryan Reynolds takes the stage to be honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals Man of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge
Royalty - Royal Family and Evangelist Billy Graham - Sandringham, Norfolk
American evangelist Billy Graham with his wife Ruth, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and the Queen Mother, when he preached at Sandringham Parish Church in 1984.PA Images via Getty Images
Royalty - Royal Family and Evangelist Billy Graham - Sandringham, Norfolk
American Evangelist Billy Graham Preaching
Richard Nixon, Conrad Hilton, Earl Warren and Billy Graham at Prayer Breakfast
Billy Graham;Dwight D. Eisenhower
Billy Graham;Geoffrey Fisher
Billy Graham Bows While Visiting Cairo
John Kennedy at Prayer Breakfast
Adenauer Meets Graham
President Lyndon Johnson Talking With Billy Graham
14th Annual Presidental Prayer Breakfast
Graham Leads Prayer At The RNC
Billy Graham Receiving Medal From President Ronald Reagan
Evangelist Billy Graham (L) is applauded on Capito
Chinese President Jiang Zemin (R) shakes hands wit
Billy Graham Takes His Crusade To New York City
Billy Graham grasps George Bush's hand during the dedication
BUSH BOOK SIGNING
Handout photo of U.S. President Obama meeting with the Rev. Billy Graham at his house in Montreat
American evangelist Billy Graham with his wife Ruth, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and the Queen Mother, when he preach
PA Images via Getty Images
Photos: Remembering Billy Graham: Spiritual Counsel to Many U.S. Presidents and World Leaders

Alex Scimecca
12:01 PM ET

The Reverend Billy Graham, perhaps the most widely heard Christian evangelical in history, died Wednesday at the age of 99 at his home in Montreat, N.C. He had been treated for cancer, pneumonia, and other ailments in recent years but died from natural causes.

His career spanned for more than six decades, preaching to more than 200 million people worldwide and ministering to several U.S. presidents including Dwight Eisenhower, Lyndon Johnson, and Bill Clinton. Queen Elizabeth II is even thought to have sought his spiritual guidance, as depicted in an episode of Netflix's period drama The Crown. President George W. Bush credits Graham for his spiritual change from a lukewarm Christian to a serious and committed evangelical. He developed strong relationships with every president since Harry Truman thanks to his spiritual counsel. "America's pastor" reached millions of people through his rallies, his nearly 30 books, and his radio program Songs in the Night. Graham was the most prominent religious leader of his era, converting 3 million people to dedicate their lives to Christianity.

Check out the gallery above for photos of Billy Graham with past presidents and other influential world leaders.

