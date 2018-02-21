Amazon Just Launched a 'Plants Store'

Amazon, the online store that seems to sell everything, is adding another product category to the mix: plants.

This week, the online retailer unveiled Amazon’s Plants Store, a section of its website that is specifically for buying things like shrubs, flowers, and succulents.

Visitors can shop for plants by brand and sort plants by whether they’re for the garden, inside, or gifts.

Prices are on-par with what you’d expect to pay for the same plants elsewhere. A potted orchid runs $24.99 on the site while a 4-inch Aloe Vera plant comes in at just a little over $10. Most of the plants appear to be Prime eligible as well, so you can get free two-day delivery of them if you’re a member.

If you don’t exactly have a green thumb, the store also offers a bit of information on each type of plant to help customers buy the type of plant they want and are able keep it alive, at least for a little while.