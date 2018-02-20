Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Blu-ray Release Will Include 14 Deleted Scenes

When Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released for at-home viewing, it will come with a few surprises—14 of them to be exact.

A video trailer released by Disney on Tuesday teases that the film’s Blu-ray, DVD, and digital download release will include 14 deleted scenes that didn’t make it into the theater version of the film.

Disney didn’t detail what any of those scenes include, but it did note that the at-home release would include an in-depth documentary with director Rian Johnson discussing the film’s production, as well as some discussion of how the production studio LucasFilm team created a few epic scenes in the movie. The film, which premiered Dec. 15, grossed over $1 billion during its first three weeks in theaters.

The Blu-ray and DVD version of the film will be available on March 27. For those who can’t wait, the digital download will be available on March 13. And yes, you can already pre-order the film in all formats on Amazon.