Google Launches Google Pay, Its Answer to Apple Pay

Google introduced Google Pay on Tuesday, its latest attempt at creating a mobile payments challenger to Apple Pay.

The new app, Google’s third attempt at a mainstream payment service, replaces Android Pay and Google Wallet. Android Pay let Android owners make purchases with their smartphones in bricks-and-mortar stores by holding their phones next to a reader at check out, while Google Wallet allowed users to send money to friends and family.

Google Pay has two areas. A Home section shows recent transactions and makes suggestions on local stores to visit that accept Google Pay based on the user’s shopping history. Meanwhile, a Cards section is for storing digital versions of credit, debit, and reward cards.

Just like Android Pay, Google Pay can be used for paying for public transportation in a few cities, namely London, Portland, and Kiev. Google also plans to integrate “Google Pay Send” into the app in the coming months that lets users send money to friends using their phone number, similar to Venmo or Square Cash.

Google Pay can also be used for paying online at partner sites like Airbnb and Fandango. Through the app, users can check out using their Google credentials rather than typing in credit card information.

Google Pay is available now in the Google Play Store for Android users (an iOS version is currently unavailable). Users who already have Android Pay installed on their devices will get the new app automatically the next time they update their apps.