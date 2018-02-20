Fox News “superfans” will soon have yet another way to tune in to their favorite channel.

The cable news network is planning to a launch a standalone subscription service by the end of the year, called Fox Nation.

What is Fox Nation?

Fox Nation will be available without a subscription to a cable package and will offer original programming online. According to The New York Times, it will “focus primarily on right-leaning commentary, with original shows and cameos by popular personalities like Sean Hannity.” The network will also draw on new anchors and commentators to round out the programming.

How will it differ from Fox News?

The shows on Fox Nation will have no overlap with the programming on the news channel and will not feature reruns from Fox News due to “contractual agreements with cable operators,” reports the Times.

The Fox Nation streaming service is “designed to appeal to the Fox superfan,” says John Finley, who oversees the broadcaster’s program development and production. “These are the folks who watch Fox News every night for hours at a time, the dedicated audience that really wants more of what we have to offer,” he says.

How much will it cost?

The cost of the subscription service has not yet been determined, but a cable package will not be required to view the web-only programming.