Black Panther, Oprah Winfrey, BAFTAs: Broadsheet Feb. 20

• Women of Wakanda. This weekend, Black Panther audiences around the world were (re-)introduced to Wakanda, a fictional African country in the Marvel cinematic universe. The movie, which features a nearly all-black, predominantly-female cast, broke box office records for President’s Day weekend and saw the fifth-largest opening weekend ever. Hopefully, watching the film stack up $200 million in revenues in three days will be enough to debunk old Hollywood’s misconception that viewers are only interested in white male protagonists. Indeed, the movie, which has been lauded for its racial diversity by both critics and viewers (this one viral tweet says it better than any think piece), is no less of a feminist blockbuster than 2017 hit Wonder Woman. Here’s what stood out for me:

Women run the kingdom

While King T’Challa (a.k.a Black Panther) is the film’s hero, pretty much every other major character is female. His army, the Dora Milaje, is a lethal, all-female fighting unit led by his right-hand woman, General Okoye. The kingdom’s chief technology officer is his younger sister, Shuri, who flips the traditional princess script: She is the one protecting her brother and Wakanda with her technological prowess. Nakia, T’Challa’s love interest, is no damsel-in-distress. Indeed, she’s the one who saves the king’s life.

Beautiful, yet practical, clothes

The women of the film are feminine, but are in no way sexualized—the Dora Milaje are bald and wear uniforms that can just as easily be worn by men—something that’s unusual for Hollywood action flicks. There are even moments when the film’s female leads point out the ridiculousness of women’s garb—like when Okoye is miffed about having to wear a wig during a covert operation, and Nakia takes off her stiletto to use as a weapon, then drives barefoot during a car chase.

Displays of feminine power

Women’s physical prowess is on full display during the film’s fight scenes, but Black Panther shows black female power in a more nuanced way. Director Ryan Coogler explains the intentionality behind one of the fight scenes, explaining Okoye’s reaction to “being touched by someone she don’t feel like being touched by.” Then there’s Shuri, who fights off a host of men—while giving remote orders to a man on a critical mission, a nod to women’s almost superhuman abilities to multitask.

Why does all of this matter? Because now seventh graders like Gabriela Myles know that, “Black women are as strong as any men and black little girls can be superheroes.”