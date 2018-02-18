5 Great Things to Do in Dublin

Ireland’s capital is cool and quirky with a booming tech sector and vital pub culture. Marie-Claire Sabogal, head concierge at the Merrion Hotel, shows us her favorite spots.

Best new restaurant: Delahunt

The food scene in Dublin has absolutely exploded. On Camden Street, Delahunt is a quintessentially Irish brasserie and bar that employs traditional slow-cooking techniques and farm-to-plate Irish produce. It was originally an apothecary, which [the new owners] have refurbished, and predinner cocktails are served at the original counter.

Courtesy of Barry McCall/Delahunt

Emerging neighborhood: Rathmines

In South Dublin, residential Rathmines is full of great cafés, restaurants, and bars and is walking distance from the city center. Just recently the Stella Theatre opened up after being restored to its 1920s glory. There are comfortable couches, chaise longues, and even beds, and they serve drinks and tapas.

Stella Theatre. Courtesy of Stella Theatre

Toughest dinner reservation: Heron & Grey

In the nearby coastal town of Blackrock, Michelin-starred Heron & Grey is an extremely difficult reservation to book. The dining space is extremely small, and there’s only one sitting during the evening. I’m still waiting on my own reservation!

Cocktail spot: 9 Below

There’s a lot of little cocktail bars that are hidden away across Dublin, and 9 Below is the latest addition. Located just off St. Stephen’s Green, it’s a great, reservations-only setting to escape from the hustle and bustle.

Related: How to Have a Spectacular Day in Dublin

Shopping spree: Louise Kennedy

Set in a beautifully restored Georgian property on Merrion Square, Louise Kennedy is a boutique offering unique gifts. Kennedy has an international reputation for creating clothes that are sophisticated, elegant, and kind of luxurious. The store displays not only beautiful women’s and men’s clothing, but also everything from bags to cuff links to items she’s collected and sourced from across Europe.

A version of this article appears in the March 2018 issue of Fortune with the headline “See Dublin Like a Local.”