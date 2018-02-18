How to Have a Spectacular Day in Dublin

We asked Marie-Claire Sabogal, head concierge at the Merrion Hotel, to plan us a special, singular day in Dublin:

After a leisurely breakfast in our Garden Room, you would take a gentle stroll through Georgian Dublin with a private guide.

From there you’d be whisked to the historic Croke Park stadium, home to Ireland’s national games of hurling and Gaelic football. A private tour of the stadium would include a breathtaking sky walk across its roof, which offers unparalleled views of the city.

Lunch would follow at the Michelin-starred Chapter One, where chef-patron Ross Lewis and his team serve dishes from a bespoke tasting menu.

Back to the Merrion for afternoon tea, where the pastries are inspired by the hotel’s art collection.

Dinner is the eight-course tasting menu at Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, Ireland’s only two-star Michelin dining. Finish the day with a glass of rare Irish whiskey in front of an open fire in the drawing rooms.

A version of this article appears in the March 2018 issue of Fortune as a sidebar in the article, “See Dublin Like a Local.”