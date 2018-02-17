Lu: How the Mighty Have Fallen

Greetings from Hong Kong where we have welcomed the Year of the Dog with bursting firecrackers, festive lion dances and an ample store of red packets. As the new year dawned, we learned more about the downfall of Lu Wei, China’s once-mighty Internet czar—or at least we learned new details about the Chinese Communist Party’s official case against him. On Tuesday, China’s state-run media reported that Party leaders have formally accused Lu, former director of the nation’s top Internet regulator, of a long litany of sins. Among them: pocketing huge bribes, violating party rules by visiting private clubs, trading power for sex, being “power-hungry” and deceiving investigators.

Lu was abruptly dismissed from his job as cyber czar last June. In November, the Party announced that he was under investigation on suspicion of “serious violations of discipline.” He hasn’t been seen in public for many months. The tone of this week’s indictment was unusually severe. In a statement, the Party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said Lu had “lost all his ideals and beliefs” and “forgotten the Party spirit and disciplines.” The commission denounced Lu as “shameless” and “tyrannical,” a “two-faced person” with a “swollen head” and a “rough and domineering style,” who “expanded his power by fair means and foul.” The commission also noted that Lu has been expelled from the Party. In other words: his goose is well-and-truly cooked.

It’s a stunning fall from grace for a man who made TIME’s 2015 list of 100 Most Influential People and was seen, until recently, as a close ally of Xi Jinping. Lu began his career as Party representative at Xinhua News Agency in the southern city of Nanning. By 2011, he had risen to become of vice mayor for Beijing. In 2013, he was promoted to a senior position in the Party’s leading propaganda agency, the State Council Information Office (SCIO), and a year later appointed as director of the government’s Central Leading Small Group for Internet Security and Informationization, a body that included Xi himself. At SCIO, Lu assumed control of a relatively small entity called the Internet Office, which he rebranded as the Cyberspace Administration of China and proceeded to reposition as the main agency for establishing Party control over China’s burgeoning Internet industry.

Brash and combative, Lu cut a high profile, both in China and Silicon Valley. He was the driving force behind the World Internet Conference, an annual state-sponsored tech gathering hosted in the picturesque Chinese river town of Wuzhen. The first conference, held in 2014, touted a unique Chinese vision for the Internet. In contrast to the utopian notions of the Internet’s American creators, who saw the new medium as a democratizing element that would empower individuals and transcend national borders, Lu and his colleagues championed the notion of “Internet sovereignty.” The Internet, he argued, is not a universal human right. It is a technology for individual governments to regulate as they see fit. In China, he made clear, the government sees the Internet’s main purpose as bolstering political stability and the legitimacy of the ruling party.

In the years since, China’s regulation of the Internet has grown ever more restrictive. Beijing has tightened censorship rules, cracked down on the use of virtual private networks and last year forbade foreign technology firms operating in China from exporting China data to overseas servers. Lu dismissed suggestions China was engaged in Internet censorship. “It is a misuse of worlds if you say ‘content censorship,'” he said. “But no censorship does not mean there is no management. The Chinese government learned how to manage the Internet from Western countries, we have not learned enough yet.”

China’s tech titans, including Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Tencent’s Pony Ma, recognized immediately that, for them, attendance at Lu’s conference wasn’t optional. US tech leaders snubbed the meeting at first, dismissing it as a propaganda exercise aimed at whitewashing their exclusion from China’s market and Beijing’s vision of a techno-police state. But as China’s market continues to grow, resistance seems to be giving way to pragmatism. Mark Zuckerberg famously welcomed Lu to Facebook’s campus in Menlo Park in 2014. He greeted Lu in Mandarin, and invited him to pose for photos at his own desk where he had conspicuosly displayed a copy of Xi’s book, The Governance of China.

Last year both Tim Cook of Apple and Sundar Pichai of Google spoke at Wuzhen. In an interview with Fortune‘s Adam Lashinsky at the Fortune Global Forum in Guangzhou, Cook defended his participation in the Chinese conference. “From my American mindset, I believe strongly in freedoms. They are at the core of what being an American is, and I have no confusion on that,” he said. “But I also know that every country in the world decides their laws and regulations.” That leaves companies like Apple with a choice to either participate or stay on the sidelines. Cook said he chose to “get in the arena because nothing ever changes from the sidelines.”

Lu has now been—rather unceremoniously—removed from that arena. But the early evidence suggests that under his successor, Xu Lin, the rules of competition he established will remain for the foreseeable future.

