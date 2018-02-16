raceAhead: Black Panther is Here But He Can't Get a Mortgage

TED Fellow Walé Oyéjidé is the founder of fashion label Ikiré Jones and responsible for some of the fashion you’ll enjoy in Black Panther. But the philosophy that underpins his design work is inclusion. The Nigerian American uses fashion as a way to tell stories about perseverance and the diaspora, helping people of color to reclaim their histories and dignity by infusing aesthetics from marginalized peoples into classic European ideas of art and beauty. In addition to being beautiful, he sees it as a way to “correct the historical record,” he says. “It turns out that fashion, a discipline many of us consider to be trivial, can actually be a powerful tool for dismantling bias and bolstering the self-images of underrepresented populations.” A truly inspiring short video.