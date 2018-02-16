Here Are the Adult Industry Performers and Models With Alleged Ties to Donald Trump

Allegations that Donald Trump had an extramarital affair with 1998 Playmate of the Year Karen McDougal are the latest in an escalating series of accusations about the president’s involvement with sex workers and models.

The White House has denied all of the claims of sexual impropriety. New allegations surface regularly, though. In December, three women who had accused the president of sexual misconduct called on Congress to investigate the growing number of claims. One of those women, Rachel Crooks, is now running for Ohio’s state legislature. Other people who have accused Trump of kissing or groping them include a former contestant on The Apprentice and a former Miss Finland.

The most eye-catching allegations, though, center around Trump’s relationships with people in the adult entertainment industry. Here’s a rundown of the four women in that field who have spoken out about Trump.

Karen McDougal—The New Yorker reports Trump and McDougal had an affair two years into his marriage with Melania. Using McDougal’s own handwritten recollections of the affair (which were sent to a friend at the time), the publication says Trump and McDougal met at a pool party at the Playboy Mansion in 2006. A nine-month affair allegedly followed until McDougal ended it in 2007.

Stormy Daniels—Daniels (who real name is Stephanie Clifford) is perhaps the highest profile person who is allegedly part of Trump’s past. The porn star was paid $130,000 by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, allegedly to ensure her silence over a reported 2006 affair with Trump, but news of the relationship just broke in January. Daniels has parlayed that fame to her financial benefit, embarking on a feature dancing tour at gentlemen’s clubs around the country, leaving her long-time professional home of Wicked Pictures for a high-dollar exclusive contract with porn studio Mindgeek. She is reportedly shopping her story to media outlets, believing that Cohen’s admission he had paid the money frees her from the non-disclosure aggrement she signed.

Jessica Drake—Drake came forward during the 2016 election, accusing Trump of offering her $10,000 and the use of his private jet to sleep with her during a 2006 golf tournament in Lake Tahoe (the same tournament, apparently, where he met Daniels). Drake has not made follow up comments since her original accusation, referring questions to her attorney Gloria Allred. Speaking with Fortune earlier this year, she denied reports she was legally prohibited from discussing the matter.

“I never signed an NDA, nor did I take money from him or anyone in his camp for anything, nor did I sell my story to any outlet because that’s not what it’s about,” she said. “I’m in this for the long run and I’m not in this for money.”

Alana Evans—Evans (whose real name is Dawn Vanguard) says she was invited to join Daniels and Trump in a threesome, according to People. Evans said she refused the offer, saying she wasn’t attracted to Trump.