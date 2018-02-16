Here's When Disney's New Toy Story Land Officially Opens

Disney’s highly-anticipated Toy Story Land will officially open at Walt Disney World’s Orlando resort this summer.

Characters from the iconic film including Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Jessie made an appearance on Good Morning America on Friday to announce that the opening will take place on June 30. The 11-acre park within Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios will transport visitors to Andy’s backyard with two new attractions.

The first new ride is Slinky Dog Dash, which Disney describes as “a family-friendly coaster which will send riders dipping, dodging and dashing around turns and drops that Andy has created to stretch Slinky and his coils to the max.”

The second new ride is called Alien Swirling Saucers and is described by Disney as a “Pizza Planet toy playset” that is “loaded with aliens circling about in their flying saucers pulling along rocket ships full of guests.”

The new land also includes an updated Toy Story Mania!, an attraction that was previously in the park but will now be expanded to include a third track.

Toy Story Land isn’t the only big addition to Disney this summer. On June 23, Disneyland Resort in California will debut Pixar Pier, a replacement for the existing Paradise Pier that will feature a new ride called the Incredicoster, a nod to the upcoming The Incredibles movie that is also premiering in June.