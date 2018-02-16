Alaska Airlines Is Offering Passengers Free Wine For National Drink Wine Day

In celebration of National Drink Wine Day (yes, that’s a real day) on Feb. 18, Alaska Airlines is offering passengers who fly that day a free glass of vino.

While the day it technically to celebrate drinking wine, Alaska is running the promotion in order to promote its “Wine Flies Free” program. Established in 2007, the program allows members of Alaska’s Mileage plus frequently flyer program to check a case of wine from a limited number of West Coast cities for free.

On Sunday, Alaska is expanding that program. Originally only available for flights originating from 11 different cities, Alaska is adding 18 more to the list, making it so passengers can check wine for free from a total of 29 different airports.

Customers can now check a case of 12 bottles for free from the following airports:

California:

Burbank, Fresno, Los Angeles, Monterey, Oakland, Ontario, Orange County, Palm Springs, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Rosa

Iowa:

Boise, Lewiston

Oregon:

Eugene, Medford, Portland, Redmond

Washington:

Spokane, Pullman, Seattle, Bellingham, Wenatchee, Pasco, Walla Walla, Yakima