Hands Off Those Chicken Nuggets: 'Ultra-Processed' Foods Linked to Higher Cancer Risk

Turns out there’s more than one good reason to avoid that soda or bag of chips.

According to a new study published in the British Medical Journal, “ultra-processed” foods are associated with an increased risk of cancer.

Foods that fall under this category usually have additives, flavorings, and preservatives, and are high in sugar, fat, and salt. Besides chips and soda, the study counts among ‘ultra-processed’ foods mass-produced packaged breads and buns, chocolate bars and sweets, chicken nuggets, instant noodles, and ready-made meals.

Among the subjects of the study, those who ate 10% more ultra-processed foods had a 12% increased likelihood of developing some form of cancer.

The finding is especially worrisome since processed foods were found to comprise up to 50% of the average person’s diet in many developed countries.

While some health experts noted that the study isn’t conclusive, it is widely accepted that a person’s diet can affect the risk of cancer. They therefore urge people to maintain a healthy and balanced diet.