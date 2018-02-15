Looking for a company where you can bring your dog to work, take four months of parental leave, or land a $100,000 bonus? Good news, Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For are looking for new employees to join their teams. The 2018 list includes 160,288 job openings across 100 companies.

The organizations on the list are looking to grow their workforces by more than 6% on average. From grocery stores to consulting firms, these are the companies with the most open positions:

Courtesy of Doug Menuez/FedEx

Current job openings: 20,000

HQ: Memphis, Tennessee

Second largest location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Most common salaried job: Crew member

Jobs website

John Leyba—Denver Post via Getty Images

Current job openings: 12,044

HQ: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Second largest location: New York, New York

Jobs website

Drew Angerer—Getty Images

Current job openings: 10,000

HQ: Atlanta, Georiga

Second largest location: Boston, Massachusetts

Most common salaried job: Frontline leader

Jobs website

Courtesy of [f500link]Nordstrom[/f500link], Inc

Current job openings: 8,235

HQ: Seattle, Washington

Second largest location: Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Most common salaried job: Full-line stores sales department manager

Jobs website

Courtesy of Marianna Jamadi/Four Seasons Hotel

Current job openings: 7,670

HQ: Toronto, Ontario

Second largest location: Los Angeles, California

Most common salaried job: Assistant food and beverage outlet manager

Jobs website

Tips from the recruiter: “Precision is ever important,” says Michael Hirschler, director of human resources at Four Seasons Hotel Seattle. “In the Four Seasons guest service environment, attention to detail is paramount to providing an unmatched experience. There is no room for grammar or spelling errors. Messaging should be succinct and unique, not cookie cutter, or addressed to either the wrong person or location.”

Courtesy of Publix Supermarkets

Current job openings: 6,790

HQ: Lakeland, Florida

Second largest location: Atlanta, Georgia

Most common salaried job: Store manager

Jobs website

Tips from the recruiter: “We are looking for candidates who have a servant’s heart—willing to do the tasks they’ve been hired to do—and perpetuate the Publix culture by exceeding the needs of our customers,” says manager of talent acquisition Marcy Hamrick.

Courtesy of Marriott International

Current job openings: 6,182

HQ: Bethesda, Maryland

Second largest location: Washington, D.C.

Most common salaried job: Event manager

Jobs website

Courtesy of Steve Rokks/Deloitte

Current job openings: 4,854

HQ: New York, New York

Second largest location: Rosslyn, Virginia

Most common salaried job: Senior consultant

Jobs website

Courtesy of Edward Jones

Current job openings: 3,831

HQ: St. Louis, Missouri

Second largest location: Washington, D.C.

Most common salaried job: Senior programmer analyst

Jobs website

Tips from the recruiter: “Don’t come for a job—come for the career opportunity,” says Tom Curran, principal, financial advisor talent acquisition. “Come here if you want to grow and learn. We offer career-long training because our clients need an advisor who will grow because their needs will grow.”

Courtesy of Hilton

Current job openings: 3,610

HQ: Mclean, Virginia

Second largest location: Orlando, Florida

Most common salaried job: Senior sales manager

Jobs website

Tips from the recruiter: “We’re very excited to be piloting many cutting edge tools to help our applicants have a better candidate experience and also reduce our time to hire,” says Sarah Smart, VP of corporate and executive recruitment. “Some of our new approaches to the recruiting process include: video interviewing to help candidates better tell their story and chatbots that give candidates the opportunity to interact with Hilton recruiting at any time of day.”

Courtesy of Sheetz

Current job openings: 3,483

HQ: Altoona, Pennsylvania

Second largest location: Claysburg, Pennsylvania

Most common salaried job: Store manager

Jobs website

Tips from the recruiter: “At Sheetz, we have countless employees who started at a store location as a part-time employee, who now work in some of our highest positions,” the company says. “Candidates view Sheetz as a quick stop in their career—look for the opportunities to advance with us!”

Courtesy of Halkin Mason/PwC

Current job openings: 3,341

HQ: New York, New York

Second largest location: Chicago, Illinois

Most common salaried job: Associate

Jobs website

Courtesy of Accenture

Current job openings: 3,300

HQ: New York, New York

Second largest location: Chicago, Illinois

Most common salaried job: Consultant

Jobs website

Tips from the recruiter: “We look for people who are comfortable with ambiguity and who embrace continuous learning,” says Kim Cleaves, managing director of North America talent acquisition. “The pace of change in business today is unprecedented. A hunger for learning is critical to staying fresh and relevant.”

Courtesy of American Express

Current job openings: 3,000

HQ: New York, New York

Second largest location: Phoenix, Arizona

Jobs website

Tips from the recruiter: “Our employees join our team for the rewarding challenges and ongoing opportunities to help grow our company for the future,” the company’s recruiters say. “Candidates should be able to clearly articulate how their skills and experiences will help American Express move the business forward in the digital era. They should also demonstrate a track record for driving innovation and new ways of working that would help increase value to our shareholders and customers.”

Courtesy of EY

Current job openings: 2,600

HQ: New York, New York

Second largest location: Chicago, Illinois

Most common salaried job: Client-side manager

Jobs website

Tips from the recruiter: “Qualities like an inclination toward solving complex problems, being able to analyze data for trends and opportunities, and the ability to adapt to varying circumstances are important. But the top quality we look for is grit,” says Larry Nash, U.S. recruiting leader, at Ernst & Young. “We would define grit as mental toughness and agility, coupled with resilience. As disruption and technology change the world of work so quickly, we say we are preparing professionals for jobs that don’t yet exist, using technologies that haven’t been invented, to solve problems we haven’t yet identified. So that grit is really an invaluable and irreplaceable quality that will help candidates to succeed as professionals of the future at EY.”

Courtesy of Cheesecake Factory

Current job openings: 2,400

HQ: Calabasas Hills, California

Most common salaried job: Restaurant manager

Jobs website

Courtesy of USAA

Current job openings: 2,318

HQ: San Antonio, Texas

Second largest location: Phoenix, Arizona

Most common salaried job: Claims service manager

Jobs website

Tips from the recruiter: “Join our talent network and follow us on social media to be informed first when opportunities arise,” says John McGarrity, executive director. “We have many applicants for opportunities we post so the sooner you are made aware of the opportunity, the sooner you can present yourself for consideration.”

Courtesy of Dan Bigelow/Goldman Sachs

Current job openings: 2,300

HQ: New York, New York

Second largest location: Jersey City, New Jersey

Most common salaried job: Other exempt (analysts, program analysts, associates, and professional non-exempt)

Jobs website

Tips from the recruiter: “Preparation is important. Take the time to learn more about financial services, our firm, and the specific division and role that you’re applying to,” says Vicki Tung, head of Goldman Sachs campus recruiting. “Being able to clearly articulate your story, experiences, and qualifications as well as why you’re interested in Goldman Sachs will go a long way in making a positive impression.”

Courtesy of Baycare Health System

Current job openings: 2,187

HQ: Clearwater, Florida

Second largest location: Tampa, Florida

Most common salaried job: Clinical pharmacist

Jobs website

Tips from the recruiter: “Saying ‘I want to just want to get my foot in the door’ should always be avoided!” says Angel Brown, director of recruitment and talent acquisition. “Hiring authorities are looking for talent who would like to learn and grow in their area and are excited about future growth opportunities.”

Courtesy of Rich Schaub/Wegmans

Current job openings: 2,000

HQ: Rochester, New York

Second largest location: Buffalo, New York

Most common salaried job: Store department manager

Jobs website