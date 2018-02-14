Elon Musk’s plan to use satellites to beam Internet to Earth just got a key endorsement Wednesday from Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai.
Pai issued a statement Wednesday in support of the project and urged his colleagues to follow suit:
SpaceX, which filed an application in late 2016 for a “space-based broadband business,” will need the blessing of the federal government in order to make that dream a reality.
In May, the company’s vice president of satellite government affairs, Patricia Cooper, detailed its plans to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Technology. The idea is to send satellites into space (4,425 to be exact) that can then be used to provide broadband access to people on Earth. The service could be especially useful for those living in rural areas where broadband access is currently limited and allegedly can provide “fiber-like speeds.”
SpaceX plans to launch of a pair of satellites to test the service this weekend.