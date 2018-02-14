Celebrate the Year of the Dog With This Fancy Lunar New Year Swag Worth Up to $125,000

Chinese New Year, China’s biggest holiday, kicks off on Feb. 16, and luxury brands are seizing the opportunity to cash in on the spending power of Chinese consumers.

This year, Ministry of Commerce figures predict that total retail and catering sales will hit 900 billion yuan ($143 billion), according to the Asia Times.

With the Year of the Dog fast approaching, retailers are vying to catch the eyes (and wallets) of Chinese New Year shoppers during the public holiday. As such, brands have rolled out their own limited-edition merchandise in celebration of the Chinese New Year.

Gucci

Gucci has designed a special purse for the holiday. At $3,290, the Chinese New Year Dionysus shoulder bag comes in hibiscus red leather intricately engraved with gold flowers and closes with a tiger head clasp.

Vacheron Constantin

Ever year, Vacheron Constantin designs a new watch for Chinese New Year. In honor of the Year of the Dog, a chiseled canine adorns this year’s 40-millimeter timepiece that comes in platinum or rose gold. The former has a blue dial with a white gold dog, while the latter has a pink gold dog on a bronze dial. The Swiss company is selling just 12 of both models for $125,000 each.

$125,000 'Year Of The Dog' Watch Unveiled by Vacheron Constantin For Chinese New Year: The oldest continually @ https://t.co/Y9QKcMvRO7 pic.twitter.com/ldWE6q9Uda — GJB Partners (@gjbpartners) October 11, 2017

Chopard

In a special edition Chopard watch, the Swiss watchmaker depicts a dog of Asian ‘Akita’ breed on a dial made with traditional Japanese lacquering techniques. The 18-karat rose gold watch goes for $24,500.

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana already has a thing for dogs, so in honor of the Year of the Dog, the Italian fashion house unveiled an entire collection of clothes, bags, and accessories for women, men, and children.

Adidas

Adidas (addyy) released a set of four red-and-white sneakers with the heel of each pair embellished with a different traditional New Year blessings in Chinese characters: “FU” (luck), “LU” (wealth), “SHOU” (longevity), and “XI” (happiness).

Nike

Nike (nke) put a Lunar New Year spin on its signature Air Jordans. The black sneaker is fashioned with fireworks, red and white flower embroidery, and Chinese lettering on the heel. There’s a version in its retro model, and even a pair for kids. The kicks hit the stands on Feb. 9 for $200.

The Remade

Sneaker brand The Remade takes flashy footwear to the next level with its custom Nike Air More Uptempos. Cast in Italian red leather with copper lace buckles, the popular 90’s model is emblazoned with “CN¥”—a Chinese yuan sign in lieu of a Y—and China’s Five Star symbol on the heels. Both embellishments transform to a golden gradient when exposed to heat.

Sankuanz x Vans

In partnership with Chinese label Sankuanz, Vans also unveiled its collection “REBEL TEETH | DO NOT PET ME I AM AGGRESSIVE.” The Year of the Dog collection includes a set of four sneakers and six pieces of apparel, and was inspired by “the attitude of a mad dog.”

Bape

Similarly, Japanese streetwear brand Bape has released a line of graphic tees, sweatshirts, and hoodies printed with a dog alongside its iconic Ape head.