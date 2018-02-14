Bitcoin Is a 'Noxious Poison,' Billionaire Says
Charles Munger.
Phoyo by Bloomberg —Getty Images
By Bloomberg
8:49 PM EST

Billionaire Charles Munger said he detests Bitcoin and wouldn’t have anything to do with the digital currency.

“I never considered for one second having anything to do with it. I detested it the moment it was raised,” Munger said Wednesday at the annual meeting for Daily Journal Corp. in Los Angeles. “It’s just disgusting. Bitcoin is noxious poison.”

Munger said the government of China, which is “stepping on it” pretty hard, is right, and the U.S. government, which is more lax on Bitcoin, is wrong.

