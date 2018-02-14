Brainstorm Health: Joseph Swedish to Proteus, Bristol-Myers Deal, Idaho Vs. Obamacare

By Sy Mukherjee
3:25 PM EST

Hey there and happy hump day, readers! This is Sy.

Going to keep this one short and sweet—some intriguing developments on both the policy and business sides today. For one, Proteus Digital Health, the company that won approval for the first-ever “digital pill,” is adding a big name to its roster; and, on the policy end, Idaho is about to set up a critical battle over Obamacare, federalism, and the extent to which the Trump administration is willing to go when it comes to enforcing the health law.

Read on for the day’s news.

Sy Mukherjee
@the_sy_guy
sayak.mukherjee@fortune.com

