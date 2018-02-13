7 Wines That Will Make Valentine's Day Extra Special

Even if you just occasionally enjoy a glass of wine, odds are you’ll pop open a bottle on Valentine’s Day.

Whether you’re dining out or making an intimate meal for your loved one at home, the right wine can complement the meal, enhance the mood, and show your level of sophistication.

On a day where expectations are so high, though, you don’t want to just roll the dice and hope you pick something good. It’s wise to do a little research first. With that in mind, here are seven wines we’ve found that rise above the rest.

B.R. Cohn 2016 Chardonnay

Valentine’s Day tends to be more about red wines, but if you prefer the non-traditional route, this Russian River Valley chardonnay is worth considering. It’s oaky and buttery, as you would expect, and pairs wonderfully with a cheese platter.

Artesa 2015 Pinot Noir

This one is a bit hard to find, but it’s absolutely worth the search. This Pinot Noir brings to mind raspberries and cherry, with just the right amount of acidity balanced with a strong oak backbone. It’s a wonderful wine to sip while curled up by a fire or to enjoy with a fine steak dinner.

San Pedro 1865 Single Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

Big and bold, this Chilean Cab is loaded with plum, cherry, and oak, but surprises you with a hint of green pepper as well. It’s dry with a medium finish that’s loaded with chocolate. It’s the perfect choice to accompany a hearty meal.

Thorn 2014 Merlot

Earthy and balanced, this Napa Valley Merlot explodes with fruit in your first sip, and quickly balances that with the tannins. Look for blackberry and chocolate flavor hints, with slightly more body than a typical Merlot, thanks to a 23% blending of Syrah.

7 Moons Red Blend

Not sure which style your paramour appreciates most? A good red blend can provide some air cover. 7 Moons blends seven major grape types to create a fruit-forward offering that runs the gamut from black cherry to strawberries. It’s not overly sweet, but is a good red for people who don’t like something too heavy. It’s a perfect choice if your Valentine’s Day is low-key and includes Chinese take-out.

Saved Red Blend

The bottle will catch your eye, but don’t discount the wine inside it. This is an easy drinking blend that kicks off with plum, but finishes with vanilla and cocoa. It’s robust, but not overwhelming.

NV Charles Heidsieck Rosé Réserve

This champagne is aged for 36 months in 2,000-year-old chalk cellars. It’s a complex bubbly that is loaded with berry flavors and wraps up with an incredibly smooth finish. It’s a wine that puts an exclamation point on a perfect evening.