Steven Cohen, Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Broadsheet Feb. 13th

• Women of Walmart. 2018 has already been a big year for Walmart in terms of adding senior women to its ranks. Last month came the news that Judith McKenna will be taking charge of the retailer’s international business, and just last week we learned that former Justice Department official Rachel Brand is coming aboard to head global governance.

But even as women have gained a larger share of top jobs at the company—accounting for 31.2% of leadership roles in 2016, compared to 27.5% in 2009—the overall percentage of women in Walmart’s workforce has declined; in fact, it’s been falling for at least seven consecutive years.

So, what’s going on? This Bloomberg story traces the disparity to the company’s move away from general retail and into groceries. “While women hold about 60 percent of jobs at general-merchandise retailers, they account for just under half at grocery stores, according to federal data. That’s due in part to the unionized workforce of many grocers other than Walmart, which remains staunchly anti-union. Union membership tends to lean more male than female. Another reason is the types of products sold in department stores (think apparel, jewelry and cosmetics).”

It’s wonderful to see the company making an effort to put more women into those top-tier jobs, but the larger shift to an increasingly male workforce raises questions about the ability of current female employees to move up the ranks.

Bloomberg reports that, “Some rank-and-file women, including cashiers and customer-service desk staffers, claim they’re missing opportunities for advancement, according to a survey of 1,000 current and former female employees conducted last year by OUR Walmart, a labor advocacy group. More than four out of 10 women said ‘getting the same pay and opportunity as men at my store’ was a concern of theirs, the survey found.”

This would be a concern at any major company, but Walmart’s staffing trends hold outsized significance for one simple reason: The retailer is massive—it’s the single biggest employer in the Fortune 500.