Facebook Launches New Feature For Creating Lists

Facebook has started rolling out a new feature that lets users create a list as their status message, including where they want to travel or things they want to do.

The new feature, introduced on Tuesday and called Lists, is part of a move by the social network to make the site feel more personal. Users can add the new feature in much the same way they add a photo or video to their news feed using the status box.

Just like traditional status messages, users can also personalize the look of their lists with different colors and emoji. Lists are the first major update to Facebook’s status box since it added the ability to customize the status box’s background color a little over a year ago.

Users can also copy lists that friends create and add them to their timeline. Another option for users is to ask others to answer lists they’ve created like their favorite vacation spots.

Facebook has been making a number of changes to its service in recent months. Recently it announced it would prioritize posts by friends over news articles and corporate marketing posts. The company also continues to say it’s making changes behind the scenes related to the role it played in the 2016 elections being a conduit for spreading fake news stories.

The Lists feature is slowly rolling out globally to all users.