Why Disney Is Increasing Ticket Prices At Some of its Theme Parks

The happiest place on Earth just got a little unhappier—for whoever’s paying, at least.

Walt Disney has increased admission prices for its theme parks across the U.S.

With a three-tier structure that modifies fees based on number of visitors, the cost increase will vary from park to park. Peak period one-day tickets for Disneyland in Anaheim will increase the most, rising from $124 per person to $135—a 9% increase.

The regular one-day ticket to Disneyland will rise from $110 to $117, while the value ticket will remain constant at $97.

At Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando, ticket prices will increase across each tier: regular tickets have gone up, from $115 to $119, peak tickets will rise from $124 to $129, and value tickets inch up from $107 to $109. Parking prices and annual passes will also see a price increase.

Disney hopes that the admission modifications will help even out visiting numbers throughout the year to decrease waiting times. The parks will also sell date-specific one-day and multi-day tickets in advance to bolster this effort. The price of these tickets has not yet been released.

“Given the small percentage of guests that purchase a one-day ticket at Walt Disney World, extending pre-published, date-specific pricing to multi-day tickets will further advance our efforts to spread attendance throughout the year and ensure all guests have a magical experience no matter when they visit,” Disney spokeswoman Andrea Finger told The Orlando Sentinel.

Disney’s theme parks are the company’s second-largest division. Attendance rose 6% last quarter and the parks generated $5.2 billion in revenue—a 13% percent increase, according to earnings released last week.