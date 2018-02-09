Winter Olympics, Rob Porter, Nancy Pelosi: Broadsheet Feb. 9

EVERYONE'S TALKING

• Ladies of PyeongChang. The 2018 Winter Olympics will kick off in PyeongChang, South Korea tonight with a massive opening ceremony that will feature musical performances and a parade of roughly 2,500 athletes from around the world. Here are some of the women to watch throughout the Games:

First African bobsledding team

In this New York Times Magazine feature from January, Nigerian track star Seun Adigun explains how and why she became captain of her country’s three-person women’s bobsledding team. She told the publication: “After we qualified, there was this uproar within Nigeria, the Nigerian diaspora, non-Nigerian people. People were really excited that there was a winter effort and something positive happening for Nigeria. We are this Cinderella story, and we didn’t really mean it to be this. It comes with a lot more pressure, but I’m not thinking about it that way. I put a plan down, and I am ready to execute that plan.”

Korean women’s hockey team

Olympics officials, rather than athletes or coaches, decided to establish a joint—North and South—Korean team. As might be expected, that didn’t sit well with fans. Fortune‘s Rachel King explains: “Protests had been breaking out all the way up to last Sunday’s friendly match against Sweden. The Korean team lost, but only by a score of 3-1, which commentators argued wasn’t a bad showing given that the new team only had a few days to train together. (There’s also a language barrier that has been largely overlooked.) And despite the protests, fans showed up in droves.”

North Korea’s “army of beauties”

Since first hearing about North Korea’s “army of beauties,” I can’t stop watching videos about the 230-person cheerleading squad. They will perform in full force at the Winter Olympics opening ceremonies today (the country is sending about two dozen athletes). The New Yorker‘s Jia Tolentino describes membership in this “army” as “a doll-house version of military service: girls in their late teens and early twenties are plucked from the country’s most prestigious universities and charged with making North Korea look good. The cheerleaders are chosen on the basis of appearance and ideology—they undergo background checks, to insure that there are no defectors or enemy sympathizers in their families, and they must be pretty (and at least five feet three). “

American women going for gold

Finally, this series of New York Times interactive videos also features three American athletes who are favored to win gold: snowboarders Chloe Kim and Anna Gasser, and slalom and alpine ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin. If you aren’t yet excited about the Winter Games, seeing the feats these women can accomplish might help do the trick.

