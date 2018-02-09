Elizabeth Alexander, who wrote and delivered an original poem at Barack Obama’s 2009 inaugural address, has been tapped to be the next president of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. She will be the first woman and first black woman at the helm. Alexander, the author of six poetry books and two essay collections, was recently a humanities professor at Columbia, and previously the director of creativity and free expression at the Ford Foundation, which, when you think about it, is about the best job description in the world. In 2016, Mellon’s endowment was responsible for some $298 million in humanities-related grants, nearly half of which supported universities and the arts. Subscribers of The Chronicle of Philanthropy can learn more here. Click below for more and share widely, particularly with anyone who smirked when you said you wanted to study poetry. Or literature. Or history. Or philosophy.