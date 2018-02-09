This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.
I’m going to stick with the positive—I crowed yesterday about the non-demise of Snap, whose shares promptly dropped 7% in a sea of red Thursday—and talk today about the only green spot on my screen. I’m referring, of course, to Twitter, up 12% because it delivered the kind of surprise Wall Street likes.
That unexpected occurrence was Twitter having reported a rare profit, even if it was attributed not to impressive revenue growth (it was minuscule) but to lower expenses, largely due to decreased stock-based compensation. Twitter also grew its user base a bit and demonstrated an ability to improve its product. Longer messages, increased video inventory, and cleverer displays of messages all contributed to a sense of momentum at Twitter.
I’ve long said that Twitter, with its 300-million-plus users and nearly $3 billion in annualized revenues clearly has a business. Whether it grows and if it invests like a startup or a real company have always been the question marks. But at some level, with that kind of audience and that kind of sales volume Twitter has a business.
The market currently values that business at $22 billion, which hardly counts as a failure.
I read in The Economist that “tech firms have captured 42% of the rise of the value of America’s stock market since 2014.” If true, that’s astounding. The magazine’s point, by the way, is that such performance is unsustainable, and it may be right. But still.
Ho hum, Alibaba made another half-a-billion-dollar investment, this time in a retail-oriented data company, Shiji Retail Information Technology. Watch for Tencent to invest $750 million in something similar soon.
Have a good weekend.
NEWSWORTHY
Not close. Qualcomm rejected Broadcom’s increased, $82 per share takeover bid on Thursday. The offer “materially undervalues” The mobile chipmaker and “falls well short of the firm regulatory commitment” needed. Broadcom has also offered to include an $8 billon termination payment to Qualcomm if the deal was blocked by regulators. The two sides may meet in coming days to discuss the offer face to face.
Shiny new things. Wikipedia competitor Everipedia, which offers a snappy design and incorporates blockchain technology, raised $30 million for further expansion.
Ups and downs, mostly downs. On Wall Street, along with Twitter’s rise that Adam noted, Expedia was down 17% in premarket trading on Friday after reporting that expenses would rise faster than sales in 2018. That continues the fourth quarter trend that saw sales increase 11% (to $2.3 billion) but expenses jump 16%. Graphic card giant Nvidia blew past analyst expectations, reporting revenue jumped 34% to $2.9 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.72, up 52%. Its shares were up 10%. Also, the massive market sell off hit many tech stocks on Thursday. Apple lost 3%, while Microsoft, Facebook, Google and Intel were down 5%.
You like me, right now, you like me. The HomePod, Apple’s entry into the smart speaker market, hit stores on Friday and finally reached sufficient sales to be back ordered online, at least for a few days. Apple also addressed the leak of some three year old code from its iOS operating system, saying “by design the security of our products doesn’t depend on the secrecy of our source code. There are many layers of hardware and software protections.” (Video headline hint.)
Speedy delivery. The latest leak about Amazon’s delivery service ambition have put a scare into Fedex and UPS investors. Shares of both companies fell 4% in premarket trading on Friday morning after the Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon is starting a pilot program delivering packages to consumers in Los Angeles from third party sellers.
Mountain out of a molehill. China’s Ant Financial Services plans to raise up to $5 billion in a private deal that could value the online payments provider associated with Alibaba at more than $100 billion, Reuters reported. Ant, which runs the popular Chinese payments network Alipay with more than 500 million users, would then go public later, Reuters said.
Danger. A possibly loose screw in some Lenovo laptops could piece the computers’ batteries and cause a fire, the company said. In a recall notice, Lenovo asked owners of its recent 5th generation of Thinkpad X1 Carbon sold before November 1, 2017 to contact their service line at 1-800-426-7378 immediately.
Spreading their bets. Walmart may invest several billion dollars in Indian e-commerce startup Flipkart, Bloomberg reported. The deal would value Flipkart at about $20 billion, Bloomberg noted.
After the rollout of the Affordable Care Act suffered from major online glitches, the Obama administration created a new office, dubbed 18F, inside the General Services Administration to bring together the top information technology experts in the government and avoid future mistakes. But after ramping up to 300 people, the 18F initiative is now less than half that size. Daniel Castro is sounding the alarm, writing in Fed Scoop about the Trump administration’s apparent neglect:
Ever been nearly unable to stop playing a video game? The first few versions of Sid Meier’s Civilization had that effect on me. I lost interest years ago, but the newest incarnation, called Civilization VI: Rise and Fall, looks kind of crazy complicated in a good way.
