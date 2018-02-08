Legendary music producer Quincy Jones’ interview with New York magazine’s Vulture included some eyebrow-raising criticism – and some even more surprising praise.

The Beatles, he said, “were the worst musicians in the world” the first time he heard them. “They were no-playing motherf—–s.”

Billionaire Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, on the other hand, can apparently play guitar “just like” Jimi Hendrix.

In the interview, Jones segued from praising the rock stylings of Eric Clapton’s band Cream and asked the interviewer, “But you know who sings and plays just like Hendrix?”

“Paul Allen,” Jones offered.

He added: “I went on a trip on his yacht, and he had David Crosby, Joe Walsh, Sean Lennon — all those crazy motherf—–s. Then on the last two days, Stevie Wonder came on with his band and made Paul come up and play with him — he’s good, man.”

Allen, the owner of the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers, has expressed his affinity for Hendrix in the past. In his memoir Idea Man: A Memoir by the Cofounder of Microsoft, Allen described being obsessed with the rocker, including working on mastering his songs and unconventional fingering patterns. Allen also talked about playing “Purple Haze” during a Dallas show with his band Grown Men that had the audience “on their feet and cheering.”

“I knew I’d never play it the way Jimi did, but I was satisfied,” he wrote.

Allen noted that he keeps many instruments on his yachts, which he plays with his musician friends – so the jam session Jones describes isn’t such a far-fetched idea.

Bloomberg estimates Allen’s net worth at $24.4 billion.