U.S. Olympic Curler Is Reminding Everyone of 'Super Mario'

The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics have a surprise participant: a Mario lookalike.

TV viewers watching U.S. curling team members Matt Hamilton and his sister Becca noticed something interesting about him: He looked an awful lot like Mario, the famed character from Nintendo’s popular Super Mario video game franchise.

A Twitter user shared the observation on Wednesday by saying that Hamilton, wearing a red shirt and red hat while sporting a mustache, looked like the Nintendo protagonist. Whoever manages the U.S. Olympic Team’s Twitter account saw the tweet and challenged followers to “spot the difference” between the curler and Mario. The tweet included a picture of Hamilton and Mario, side-by-side.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Hamilton, who along with his sister also holds the distinction of winning the first Olympic mixed doubles curling match in history, hasn’t mentioned the Mario jokes directly. He did, however, retweet the U.S. Olympics tweet on Wednesday.

Hamilton is the first of what will likely be many stories coming out of the Pyeongchang Games, which holds its opening ceremony on Friday. But it’s hard to believe we’ll find another Mario lookalike at this year’s games. Would a Luigi lookalike be too much to ask for, though?