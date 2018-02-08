U.S. Olympians Have a New Way to Get Over Jet Lag. And It's Not for the Faint of Heart

Jet lag affects everyone, but for some — like business travelers, pilots, and Olympic athletes — not getting enough sleep and struggling to adjust to a new time zone can wreak special havoc on their ability to get the job done.

Now, while some scientists have suggested that those eager to keep fresh use flashing light treatment to fight jet lag, some Olympic ski jumpers are taking a different approach.

The strategy, being put to the test by some members of the U.S. team, is not to fight jet lag, but to lean into it instead.

After competing in Germany, the skiers will fly directly to South Korea to train, and then compete in Olympic qualifying and go into the first medal event—all within less than a week.

Most competing Olympians and even TV producers and analysts arrived in Pyeongchang well in advance of the opening ceremonies in order to acclimate to the time. But for these ski jumpers, the idea is to avoid acclimating, preferring instead to remain slightly foggy. The hope is that it will help them calm their nerves, preventing them from thinking too much before and during the big events.

Controversial, sure, but it might just be crazy enough to work.