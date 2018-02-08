'You Would Do an Excellent Job': Stephen Colbert and John Oliver Urge Trump to Speak to Mueller

President Trump is on the lips of nearly every late night show host, with even those who typically steer clear of politics getting involved.

While much of the talk is typically derisory, two of late night’s royalty took a different tack Wednesday night.

John Oliver visited former colleague Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, where they discussed everything from Meghan Markle to the Olympics. But then the conversation turned to Trump and his pending conversation with special counsel Robert Mueller.

Oliver initially joked that he doesn’t doubt that Trump “wants to talk,” but he’d have to physically “get through his lawyers first,” as he “would perjure himself before he finished his name.”

Colbert, deciding to taunt Trump into complicity, suggested instead that Trump “would do a good job,” saying that he should speak to Mueller. Then Oliver, doubling down on Colbert’s approach, also looked directly into the camera, saying, “I know I joke around a lot, Mr. President, but I also think you would do an excellent job, and I too think you should do it.”

Only time will tell if their flattery works.