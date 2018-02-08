GrubHub Adds Taco Bell and KFC to Its Delivery Roster

We’ve all been there. You get a craving for food you know is bad for you, but you’re just too lazy to peel yourself from the couch to go get it. Good news: Now it can come to you.

Yum Brands (yum), the parent company of KFC and Taco Bell, has struck a delivery deal with GrubHub to roll out online ordering for pickup and delivery. As part of the deal, Yum Brands will assume a minority ownership stake in GrubHub, buying $200 million in shares.

GrubHub’s (grub) stock is up 27.5% off the news, while Yum’s stock remains largely unchanged.

GrubHub has been testing delivery of Taco Bell and KFC for a few months in a number of cities, including Indianapolis; Omaha, Nebraska; and Louisville, Kentucky. It’s unclear at this time how many of the restaurants will offer delivery or when it will roll out nationwide.

Fast food delivery has become a growing trend as restaurant chains try to boost the convenience factor of their food to keep customers satisfied. McDonald’s currently works with UberEats to deliver food from 5,000 of its nearly 14,000 U.S. stores.