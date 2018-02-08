If you’re a little late to the Apple HomePod game, you’ll need to wait a bit longer to get your hands on the company’s smart speaker.

Apple’s HomePod shipment estimates have slipped to Tuesday for those who try ordering the device on the company’s online store. Apple’s listings are also saying that the HomePod is unavailable for pickup soon, suggesting stores might run quickly.

Meanwhile, those who pre-ordered the HomePod when it went on sale a couple of weeks ago are reporting that Apple has sent them shipping notifications. That should guarantee the HomePod will reach the homes of those who pre-ordered the device on tomorrow’s launch day. Anyone else who hasn’t yet ordered and wants the HomePod on Friday will need to go to an Apple Store or a Best Buy to try their luck at getting a unit.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Apple unveiled the HomePod last year and initially said it would hit store shelves in December. After a delay, however, Apple was forced to push back the device’s launch to Friday.

When Apple started offering pre-orders last month, the HomePod was still readily available for shipping on launch day. It remained that way until this week when shipment dates started to slip.

Still, not all is lost. If you act quickly tomorrow, you could get your hands on the device at an Apple Store or Best Buy.